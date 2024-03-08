WebQoof Recap: Around Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Polls & Manipur

Misinformation around the ongoing conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, edited videos of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech in Amethi,and fake graphics depicting a party's win in the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh being shared as a real ones – here are some of the claims that went viral this week.
1. Congress Shares Clipped Video of Gadkari With False Claims About Modi Government
A short clip of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, speaking during an interview, has gone viral on social media.
In the video, Gadkari speaks in Hindi, saying, "Today the villages, poor, labourers and farmers are unhappy. There are no good roads, no pure water to drink, no good hospitals, no good schools in the villages."
The official X (formerly Twitter) accounts of the Congress party and its leaders, shared this video.
Srinivas BV shared this video.
(Source: X/Screenshot)
But the video has been edited to misrepresent Gadkari's statement.
In the full video of the interview, it is evident that Gadkari was talking about the condition of the rural, tribal, and agricultural economies over a long period of time, starting from when India became independent.
You can read our fact-check here.
2. This ABP Opinion Poll Survey Predicting 142 Seats for YSRCP Is Fabricated
A graphic showing an opinion poll, purportedly published by ABP News, is being shared to claim that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is set to win 142 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.
It further shows that the alliance of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) will bag only 33 seats as per the opinion poll.
However, the graphic has been fabricated to make the viral claim.
ABP News clarified on their official X handle that they have not released any such data related to the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.
You can read our fact-check here.
3. Video of a Man Attacking a Doctor in Nashik Goes Viral With False Communal Angle
(Trigger warning: Graphic visuals)
A disturbing video showing a man attacking a seated man with a sickle multiple times is going viral on the internet with communal claims.
The claims states that Dr Kailash Rathi was attacked by a Muslim person in Suyog Hospital located in Nashik, Maharashtra.
Although this video shows Dr Rathi being attacked in a hospital in Nashik on 23 February 2024, a false communal angle has been added to the claim.
According to the FIR that we accessed, the accused belongs to the Hindu community.
You can read our fact-check here.
4. Fact-Check: Unrelated Video From Myanmar Falsely Linked to Manipur Violence
A post by news portal Northeast Now, which shows an image of several men holding guns, was shared with the claim that an armed group "threatened" the chief minister of Manipur.
Those sharing the post claimed that a message delivered in Manipuri (Meitei language), threatens to capture Kangla, a significant area in Imphal city, within two months.
However, this video is not from Manipur and has been edited to add the audio onto the video.
The video is actually from Myanmar and shows Maui, Deputy commander-in-chief of Karenni Nationalities Defence Force (KNDF) talking in Burmese about their fight against the State Administration Council (SAC) troops.
You can read our fact-check here.
5. Edited Video of Rahul Gandhi’s Speech in Amethi Viral With Misleading Claims
Two videos of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are being shared with misleading claims.
VIDEO 1: "This is not your India. Your work is to shout 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram'. Go on playing brother, go on playing, have as much fun as you want! Everyone will die of hunger. Everyone's time will come. No one will be left. Everyone will die of hunger."
VIDEO 2: "Everyone will die of hunger. Everyone's time will come. No one will be left. Everyone will die of hunger."
An archive of the post can be found here.
(Source: X/Screenshot)
However, the video has been cropped and shared without the full context.
In his full speech, the leader attacked the Modi government during his rally in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh in February.
You can ready our fact-check here.
