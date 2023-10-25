ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Explained | An A-Z Guide to the Israel-Palestine Conflict

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

Mayank Chawla
Updated
World
6 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Video Editors: Abhishek Sharma and Prashant Chauhan

 (This story was first published on 25 October 2023 and is being republished with updates from The Quint's archives 100 days after the most recent Israel-Hamas conflict and subsequent attacks on Palestine.).

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.

Today marks 100 days since the conflict between Israel and Gaza began. The death toll among Palestinians in Gaza has reached nearly 24,000, with over 65,000 tonnes of bombs unleashed by Israel in the densely populated enclave, Al Jazeera reports.

The assault, most recently triggered by an attack from armed groups including Hamas' Qassam Brigades, resulted in 1,140 deaths and 240 captives in Israel, many of whom were later freed.

Israel responded with a severe bombing campaign, only intensifying the already challenging situation in Gaza, under siege since 2007.

Over 60,000 people, including 8,663 children and 6,327 women, have been injured. Tent camps have emerged, and a majority of the population faces severe food shortages, with nine out of 10 people going without food for 24 hours or more, reports said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the International Court of Justice's involvement in a genocide case against Israel filed by South Africa, stating that it cannot end the conflict in Gaza.

With the death toll in the conflict only increasing and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continuing, The Quint takes a look at the history of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Here's an A-Z guide on what the conflict is about.

Also Read

India's Diplomatic Wrangle On Israel-Palestine and Canada

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

A: Al Aqsa  

The mosque in East Jerusalem's Old City was raided by the Israeli Army in 2021. ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ is believed to have been carried out by Hamas militants in retaliation.

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

B: Balfour

The Balfour declaration from the British government in 1917 endorsed the creation of a "National home for the Jewish people" in Palestine.   

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

C: Camp David Summit

The Camp David Summit was a meeting between then-US President Bill Clinton, then-Israel PM Ehud Barak, and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. The 2000 summit was an effort to end the conflict. 

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

D: Dome of Rock

An Islamic shrine at the centre of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, it is the ‘the most sensitive site’ in the Old City of Jerusalem. It is sacred for both Muslims and Jews.   

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

E: Egypt

After the Britishers, Egypt occupied Gaza from 1948-1967 until the third Arab-Israel war. The Rafah border crossing is the southernmost crossing between Gaza and Egypt which is currently shut. 

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.
Also Read

Explained: What Is the Rafah Border? Why Is It Important Amid Israel-Hamas War?

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

F: First Intifada

In the late 1980s, the First ‘Intifada’ was a period of protests and demonstrations, against Israeli occupation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.    

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

G: Gaza

One of the most densely populated territories in the world, Gaza is nestled between Israel, the Mediterranean Sea, and Egypt.  

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

H: Hamas

Governing the Gaza Strip, the Islamist militant group was established in late 1987 during the first Palestinian ‘Intifada’.  

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

I: Israel

Founded in1948, Israel has been in a conflict with Palestinians and Arab states over the ownership of the land that holds religious significance for Jews, Christians, and Muslims.  

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

J: Jerusalem

Both Israelis and Palestinians assert their claim over the city as their capital leading to significant confrontations.  

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.
Also Read

Egypt Is One of the Most Crucial Players in the Israel-Hamas War and in Gaza

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

K: Kibbutz

An Israeli collective settlement dedicated to mutual aid, social justice, and based on the principle of equality and cooperation. 

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

L: Lebanon  

Lebanon’s role is defined with its geographical proximity,  political landscape, and historical connections to Palestinian refugees, and the presence of Hezbollah and militant organisations in the region.  

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

M: Mohammed Deif

The Commander of the Hamas Military, Mohammed  Deif is reportedly the mastermind behind ‘Al-Aqsa flood’, an operation ‘in response to Israel’s raid of Al-Aqsa Mosque’ in 2021.

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

N: Nablus  

Located in the West Bank, Nablus has been a focal point for political and social activity within the Palestinian territories.

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

O: Oslo Accords

A set of agreements between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation that established the peace process through mutual negotiations.

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.
Also Read

Supporting Two Wars is Not Easy. How Will the US Aid Both Israel and Ukraine?

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

P: Palestine

The West Bank, lying to the east of Israel and the Gaza Strip, positioned between the Mediterranean Sea Israel and Egypt constitutes Palestinian territory.

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

Q: Qassam Brigades

Established in 1991 as Hamas' military arm, the Qassam Brigades is the largest and most well-equipped faction operating in Gaza.

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

R- Rafah Crossing

The Rafah border crossing is the southernmost exit from Gaza. The crossing is controlled by Egypt and it is the only entry point for humanitarian aid.  

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

S: Al Shifa Hospital

The largest medical complex in Gaza is currently overwhelmed with causalities from the areas bombed by Israel.  

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

T: Tel Aviv

Situated on Israel’s central-western coastline, Tel Aviv is the country's second-most populous city and its economic and financial centre.    

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.
Also Read

Israel, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad: Who Attacked Al-Ahil Hospital in Gaza?

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

U: United Nations

The United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres has called for an immediate ceasefire. He has appealed to Hamas to release hostages and for Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.    

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

V: Violation 

According to the UN, the rights of civilians in Israel and Palestinian territory have been violated by authorities through harassment, threats, arrests, arbitrary detention, torture, and inhuman treatment.

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

W: West Bank

Palestine’s territory lies to the west of the Jordan River. It has been under military occupation of Israel since 1967. 

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

X: Social Media Platform X

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) have used fake images of the Israel-Hamas conflict, perpetuating disinformation and heightening tensions.

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

Y: Yasser Arafat

Yasser Arafat chaired the Palestinian Liberation Organization and played a crucial role in the 1993 Oslo Accords, a pivotal moment in peace talks with Israel.  

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.

Z: Zionism

The political-ideological movement emerged in the late 19th century seeking to establish a Jewish homeland in historic Palestine, which was then part of the Ottoman Empire.

Here's an A-Z guide on what the Israel-Palestine conflict is about.
Also Read

Decades of Underfunding And Blockade Have Weakened Gaza’s Health System

alsoRead-img

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Gaza   Palestine   Gaza War 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: