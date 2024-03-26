Moscow Attack: Why Russia May Have Ignored Any Terrorist Warnings From the CIA

Given that intelligence is all about gathering and keeping secrets, it might sound odd to learn that intelligence agencies routinely share secrets. Within a country, policing and intelligence agencies share intelligence about individuals, threats and risks.

The main frictions in doing so are incompatible systems and processes, secrecy laws, the protection of tradecraft (how the information was arrived at), the protection of sources and the risks of secret information being surfaced in court (known as disclosure).

Friendly countries also share intelligence, through established processes and procedures. The best known of these is the Five Eyes alliance, made up of the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the UK. These are the core members, but there are now associate members, who enjoy restricted access to shared intelligence.

These sorts of alliances work because of established and sound protocols, some shared training, operational experience and ultimately trust. But the recent conviction of Canadian spy chief Cameron Ortis for selling secrets to suspected criminals, highlights the vulnerability of systems dependent upon trust.

Countries who do not enjoy wholly friendly relations also share secrets, on a selective basis. There is – for example – a long history of western intelligence liaison (the term used for intelligence sharing) by the UK and US with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, for example.

Russia and the west have also shared intelligence around terrorist groups – at least they did prior to the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.