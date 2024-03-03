This ABP Opinion Poll Survey Predicting 142 Seats for YSRCP Is Fabricated

A graphic of an opinion poll purportedly published by ABP News is being shared to claim that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is set to win 142 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

What does the graphic show?: It further shows that the alliance of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) will bag only 33 seats as per the opinion poll.