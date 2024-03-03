This ABP Opinion Poll Survey Predicting 142 Seats for YSRCP Is Fabricated

A graphic of an opinion poll purportedly published by ABP News is being shared to claim that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is set to win 142 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.
What does the graphic show?: It further shows that the alliance of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) will bag only 33 seats as per the opinion poll.
How did we find that out?: We performed a Google Lens search on the viral graphic and came across a post shared on the official X handle of ABP News.
The post was uploaded on 29 February and carried the viral graphic.
Its caption said, "A social media post containing and bearing the image of ABP Live is going viral on social media platforms. ABP Network or any other subsidiary has not released any such data regarding Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024."
The news organisation also published a report saying that the viral graphic carrying their logo and its English website's name is "completely fabricated and false."
It further mentioned that ABP Live and CVoter have not published any such data related to the upcoming state assembly elections.
Conclusion: It is clear that the viral opinion poll graphic showing YSRCP winning about 142 seats in the upcoming state assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh is false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)