Andhra Cricket Association Defends Call to Ask Vihari to Step Down as Captain

Hours after India International player Hanuma Vihari alleged the management of bias and decided not to play for Andhra, the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has accused the player of verbally abusing teammates and misbehaving with coaches and support staff.

With announcing a thorough inquiry into the alleged complaints against Vihari, the ACA said in a statement that Vihari had personally abused a specific player during the Ranji Trophy game against Bengal.