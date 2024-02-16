‘No Excuse for Violence’: White House Reacts to Growing Attacks on Indians in US

These incidents occurred following a high-profile case in October 2022 when 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda was fatally stabbed by his roommate at Purdue, according to police reports.

The series of tragedies began on 15 January when the bodies of two Indian-origin students at Sacred Hearts University were discovered in their residence in Hartford, Connecticut. Authorities determined 22-year-old Dinesh Gattu and 21-year-old Sai Rakoti accidentally overdosed on fentanyl.

The following day, on 16 January, 25-year-old Indian graduate student Vivek Saini was allegedly beaten to death at the store where he worked in Lithonia, Georgia. The Indian Consulate announced involvement in the case and efforts to repatriate Saini's body to India.

On 6 February, a video surfaced on social media where an Indian student from Hyderabad, Syed Mazahir Ali, was allegedly attacked by four robbers, who also snatched his phone in the United States’ Chicago on Sunday, 4 February.