Congress Shares Clipped Video of Gadkari With False Claims About Modi Government

A short clip of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, speaking during an interview, has gone viral on social media.

What does he say in the video?: In the video, Gadkari speaks in Hindi, saying, "Today the villages, poor, labourers and farmers are unhappy. There are no good roads, no pure water to drink, no good hospitals, no good schools in the villages."

Who shared the video?: The official X (formerly Twitter) accounts of the Congress party and its leaders, shared this video. Some of them include:

