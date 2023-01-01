Nashik Factory Blast: 1 Dead, 14 Injured As Boiler Explodes in Chemical Company
“The government will make whatever efforts are needed for the rescue operations," CM Eknath Shinde said.
One person died and fourteen were injured after an explosion at a chemical company in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Sunday, 1 January.
What happened? According to media reports, the fire resulted from a boiler explosion in a factory at Mundegaon village, Nashik. Fire engines, police and disaster response force teams were reportedly rushed to the spot.
What are the authorities saying? According to NDTV, divisional revenue commissioner Radhakrishna Game informed reporters:
"A blast led to the fire. A woman died in the incident. Fourteen people have been injured and admitted to hospitals. The condition of four of the injured people is serious.”
Game also added that while under normal circumstances, 20 to 25 people worked in the plant, but “as it was the first day of the New Year, the number was less on Sunday.”
“As huge grass has grown in the premises and inflammable material is lying everywhere, our first aim is to control the fire. The exact reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. It will take some time," he added.
What has the CM said?
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on his part, was quoted as saying that 11 injured people have been admitted to a hospital in Nashik. He also added:
“The government will make whatever efforts are needed for the rescue operations, there will be no lacunae. Our officials, district collector, superintendent of police are at the spot.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.