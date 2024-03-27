'His Luggage, Wallet Were in His Room': Cousin of 'Missing' Indian Student in US

Later that day they got a message from the same number saying that they will sell Arfath's kidney and other body parts and retrieve their money.

Panicked, Arfath's father Salim immediately reached out to the Indian Embassy in the US.

"The Embassy said that they were aware of the situation and were looking into the matter. They asked me not to be tensed, but I don't know how they are dealing with the situation," Salim said.

Meanwhile, nobody contacted Arfath's parents from that number again. Calls made and messages sent by the family have also gone unanswered. "We have been staying up nights as it is daytime in the US, just to see whether we can get any more information about our son," Salim told The Quint. "Arfath had no enmity with anybody – I don't know why someone would do this."