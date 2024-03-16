ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: Elections To Be Held From 19 April to 1 June

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: Check the dates for different phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections here.

The Quint
Published
Politics
2 min read
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, 16 March, announced the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The polls will be held in seven phases, starting from 19 April and the final counting will take place on 4 June.

Dates of Different Phases

The seven phases in the general elections.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Schedule for the Lok Sabha polls.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

States Going to Polls in Different Phases

Assembly election dates in 4 states across several phases.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

Schedule for Assembly elections.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

0

Dates for Assembly Elections

Odisha: 20 May

Andhra Pradesh: 13 May

Sikkim: 19 April

Arunachal Pradesh: 19 April

Moreover, By-elections to 26 assembly constituencies would also be held alongside the Lok Sabha and State Assembly polls.

Bye-elections to be held as well.

(Photo ECI/YouTube)

Counting Day on 4 June

Final counting day of the votes.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

The results for both Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh will be announced on 4 June.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also observed that the term of the 17th Lok Sabha is due to expire on 16 June. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also due to expire in June 2024.

Nearly 97 crore Indians are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

