Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: Elections To Be Held From 19 April to 1 June

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, 16 March, announced the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The polls will be held in seven phases, starting from 19 April and the final counting will take place on 4 June.
Dates of Different Phases
States Going to Polls in Different Phases
Dates for Assembly Elections
Odisha: 20 May
Andhra Pradesh: 13 May
Sikkim: 19 April
Arunachal Pradesh: 19 April
Moreover, By-elections to 26 assembly constituencies would also be held alongside the Lok Sabha and State Assembly polls.
Counting Day on 4 June
The results for both Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh will be announced on 4 June.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also observed that the term of the 17th Lok Sabha is due to expire on 16 June. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim are also due to expire in June 2024.
Nearly 97 crore Indians are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.
