ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

At Least Two Dead, Three Injured After Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur's Imphal

Heavily armed persons in security gear began attacking Kadangband Part II and Koutruk areas.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Two people were killed and three injured after a gunfight erupted in the Koutruk area of Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday, 30 January.

In a statement, police said two individuals were killed in the firing incident "between armed miscreants at bordering area of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts."

The deceased have been identified as Nongthombam Michaeldev (33) of Wangkhei Thangapat Mapal from the Imphal East district and Wangjam Khaba (23) of Sagoltongba area from the Imphal West district.

"Michaeldev had a BE in civil engineering and had been defending Koutruk areas from sporadic attacks by Kukis since the past few months," one of the deceased victim's friend Angom Tomba told The Quint.

Manipur Police retrieved the bodies of the deceased from the site of the violence and sent them for postmortem to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

Also Read

Manipur: Akhu Chingangbam, Vocalist of Imphal Talkies, Kidnapped by Armed Men

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Locals in the area told The Quint that heavily armed miscreants clad in uniforms of security forces began attacking Kadangband Part II and adjoining Koutruk areas from Bethel hill range at around 1:55 pm on Tuesday. These areas come under the limits of the Lamsang police station.

Village Defence Volunteers (VDVs) immediately launched a counter attack and a heavy gunfight ensued, during which two people were killed and three were wounded.

Meanwhile, top police officials and security personnel rushed to the site to monitor the situation. Security reinforcements have also reportedly been deployed.

Also Read

Manipur: Mob Attacks Police Headquarters in Thoubal, 3 BSF Personnel Injured

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

At Least Two Dead, Three Injured After Fresh Violence Erupts in Manipur's Imphal

Heavily armed persons in security gear began attacking Kadangband Part II and Koutruk areas.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Two people were killed and three injured after a gunfight erupted in the Koutruk area of Manipur's Imphal West district on Tuesday, 30 January.

In a statement, police said two individuals were killed in the firing incident "between armed miscreants at bordering area of Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts."

The deceased have been identified as Nongthombam Michaeldev (33) of Wangkhei Thangapat Mapal from the Imphal East district and Wangjam Khaba (23) of Sagoltongba area from the Imphal West district.

"Michaeldev had a BE in civil engineering and had been defending Koutruk areas from sporadic attacks by Kukis since the past few months," one of the deceased victim's friend Angom Tomba told The Quint.

Manipur Police retrieved the bodies of the deceased from the site of the violence and sent them for postmortem to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal.

Also Read

Manipur: Akhu Chingangbam, Vocalist of Imphal Talkies, Kidnapped by Armed Men

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Locals in the area told The Quint that heavily armed miscreants clad in uniforms of security forces began attacking Kadangband Part II and adjoining Koutruk areas from Bethel hill range at around 1:55 pm on Tuesday. These areas come under the limits of the Lamsang police station.

Village Defence Volunteers (VDVs) immediately launched a counter attack and a heavy gunfight ensued, during which two people were killed and three were wounded.

Meanwhile, top police officials and security personnel rushed to the site to monitor the situation. Security reinforcements have also reportedly been deployed.

Also Read

Manipur: Mob Attacks Police Headquarters in Thoubal, 3 BSF Personnel Injured

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×