'Zionist Regime Will Be Punished': Iran Launches Retaliatory Attack on Israel

Iran fired armed drones and missiles against Israel late on Saturday night, 14 April, marking a new volatile phase of the ongoing tensions in West Asia. The attack came as a retaliation to an Israeli strike at the Iranian consulate in Syria, which killed top Iranian military officers nearly two weeks ago.
Iran fired more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel overnight. While the United States military shot down dozens of them, most were intercepted by Israel's military.
In a statement, Iran said the attack was carried out in self-defense against the Israeli military's "aggression."
It said the action was a "legitimate" defensive response to the strike in Damascus – which Israel hasn't acknowledged carrying out – and has insinuated it as a warning, while also asking the US to stay away from the conflict.
"On 14 April 2024, the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces have carried out a series of military strikes on Israeli's military bases in response to, and in exercise of its inherent right of self-defense as recognized under Article 51 of the Charter, against Israel's recurring military aggressions, resulting in the martyrdom of the Iranian military advisors present in Syria," Iran's mission to the United Nations said in its statement.
Meanwhile, as Israel's assault on Gaza has continued, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed, including many men, women, and children. Many hospitals too have been attacked in the past six months.
What Happened?
Israel has stated that more than 300 drones and missiles were launched at it from Iran, Iraq, and Yemen, adding that a vast majority of them were intercepted.
Iran says it carried out the attack in response to an Israeli raid on the Iranian consulate in Syria on 1 April and that the matter can now "be deemed concluded."
Two Israeli officials stated that Iran launched 185 drones and 36 cruise missiles. While most of the missiles were launched from Iran, a small portion came from Iraq and Yemen. Iran launched 110 surface-to-surface missiles as well.
As per reports, the strikes caused minor damage to one Israeli military base, and most of the airborne threats were intercepted, Israeli military officials said. On the other hand, the United States said it helped to shoot dozens of drones and missiles.
Iran has also reiterated that it would launch more attacks if Israel does not cease their actions.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran would not hesitate to take further necessary defensive measures to protect its legitimate interests against any act of military aggression or unlawful use of force," Iran said.
Iran's leader Khamenei called Israel a "malicious regime" which is all "malice, evil and error" while speaking about the attack on their consulate. He added that Israel would be "punished for their actions."
India Calls for De-Escalation
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs of India put out a statement, calling for an "immediate de-escalation" in the latest development.
Chuck Schumer, a US Senate majority leader, has condemned the Iranian attack and called on Tehran to "ratchet down" its "aggressive" behaviour.
The Democratic senator said in a statement: "I just spoke with top administration officials and they confirmed reports that US and Israeli forces acted together to help protect Israel from Iran launched missiles and drones."
Nearly 99 percent of the aerial threats launched at Israel on Saturday night were intercepted, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesman for the military, said during televised remarks.
On the other hand, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak put out a statement condemning Iran's attack against Israel. He said on X:
"Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard. The UK will continue to stand up for Israel's security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq."
The UN Security Council is set to meet reportedly at 4 pm on Sunday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, said Vanessa Frazier, the president of the Security Council.
