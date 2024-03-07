Edited Video of Rahul Gandhi’s Speech in Amethi Viral With Misleading Claims

Two videos of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi are being shared with misleading claims.
VIDEO 1: "This is not your India. Your work is to shout 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram'. Go on playing brother, go on playing, have as much fun as you want! Everyone will die of hunger. Everyone's time will come. No one will be left. Everyone will die of hunger."
This video has been shared by X (formerly Twitter) user MeghUpdates who has previously spread misinformation.
The post recorded 280.3K views at the time of writing this story.
VIDEO 2: "Everyone will die of hunger. Everyone's time will come. No one will be left. Everyone will die of hunger." (translated from Hindi to English)
What is the truth?: The video has been cropped and shared without the full context.
In his full speech, the leader attacked the Modi government during his rally in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh in February.
How did we find out?: At first, we looked for the longer version of Rahul Gandhi's speech.
With a relevant keyword search using the words in the video, we came across the full version of the video on the Congress party's YouTube channel from 12 February.
We heard Gandhi's full speech and identified portions that matched with both the viral clips.
This was during Congress's rally in Amethi, where Rahul Gandhi was joined by senior party leader, Mallikarjun Kharge. Incidentally, Gandhi will be contesting from Amethi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
So, what did Rahul Gandhi say?: Between 25:15 to 27:10 minutes of the YouTube video, we narrowed down the context in which the sentences were used in the viral video.
At 25:15 minutes, Gandhi spoke about the consecration ceremony for Ayodhya's Ram Temple. He said, "Did you see the Ram Temple? It was celebrated in full spirits. But did you see any Dalit there?
Then, he added, "Our President is a tribal, she was not let inside the temple. Did you see her face?"
Further, Gandhi said, "Did you see any farmers or labourers or backward classes? No! Did you see Adani and his children? Did you see Ambani and his children? Did you see all the businesspersons? Did you see Narendra Modi? Did you see Amitabh Bachchan?
At 26:09 minutes, Rahul said, "It is their India, it is not yours at all. Don't you understand?"
Then comes the portion used in the first viral video, where he said, "Your work is to shout 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Jai Shri Ram'."
He continued, "Their work is counting money and flying on private planes. Their purpose is to have fun. Your work is to be distracted. Look at what happened in Pakistan, look here!"
"Keep doing that, brother, keep doing it. You will all die of hunger. Everyone's time will come. No one will be left. Everyone will die of hunger," Gandhi told the audience.
It is evident that Gandhi was talking about the BJP government distracting people from the real conditions and issues in the country, while telling people that if they continued to fall for these tricks, they would die of starvation.
Conclusion: It is clear that both the viral videos had been cropped and presented without the full context to paint a false image of the Congress leader.
