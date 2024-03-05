Video of a Man Attacking a Doctor in Nashik Goes Viral With False Communal Angle

(Trigger warning: Graphic visuals)
A disturbing video showing a man attacking a seated man with a sickle multiple times is going viral on the internet with communal claims.
The claims states that Dr Kailash Rathi was attacked by a Muslim person in Suyog Hospital located in Nashik, Maharashtra.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search along with a relevant keyword search on Google and came across several news reports about this incident.
Reports shared by The Indian Express and NDTV also carried screenshots from the viral video.
An article shared by Times of India on 25 February 2024 stated that the alleged accused, Rajendra More, attacked Dr Kailash Rathi (48) at a clinic in Nashik's Panchavati area on 23 February.
It also carried the statement of Commissioner of police Sandeep Karnik who said that the attack was a fallout of some personal disputes.
"More's wife used to work in Dr Rathi's clinic in the past. The police will interrogate More to ascertain the motive of the attack," he added.
We checked the FIR online: We found the copy of FIR linked to this case which was filed by Dr Reena Rathi, the wife of Dr Kailash Rathi.
The accused were mentioned as Rajendra More and his wife, Rohini More and it also mentioned details of money transactions.
Conclusion: A false communal angle was added to an incident from Nashik where a doctor was attacked in his clinic.
