Manipur Mass Burial: Can the Govt Ensure the Dead Get Their Rightful Dignity?

With the Meitei-dominated areas of the Imphal valley turning into a no-go zone for Kuki-Zo tribals and vice versa, families on either side of the divide had not been able to collect the remains of their kin for long.

On 15 December, a mass burial ceremony marked by a day of mourning, a gun salute by village volunteers, and a total shutdown of all business activities were observed as a mark of respect to the deceased in Kangpokpi district.

The list of bodies that were solemnly buried with honour in Phaijang Village of Kangpokpi district includes the bodies of two young women who were brutally lynched by alleged Meitei mobs on 4 May in Imphal.

One's mother had told The Quint on 25 October that she could not come to terms with her daughter’s death because she had not seen her body.