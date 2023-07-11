Manipur Clashes: How Women Have Emerged as the Face of Protests?

On 15 July 2004, 12 Manipuri women stripped naked in front of the iconic Kangla Fort in Manipur's capital Imphal and held a banner that read, 'Indian Army Rape Us'.

These women were protesting against the brutal rape and murder of a 32-year-old woman, allegedly by the 17th Assam Rifles.

The images from the 2004 nude protest by 'Mothers of Manipur' or 'Meira Paibi' (women torchbearers) forced the Assam Rifles to vacate the historic Kangla Fort. Even the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was lifted from seven Assembly segments in Imphal on 12 August 2004.

Cut to almost 20 years later when the state is again in turmoil, and women have again become the mainstay of protests that has been raging on since 6 May between the Meiteis, who are the majority of the population, and the Kukis.

But then women taking the lead is not something entirely new to the state. So how have women over the years been a face of defiance and protest? And what exactly has been their role in the present violence? The Quint explains.