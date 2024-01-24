Manipur: Amid Intensified Violence, Arambai Tenggol ‘Summons’ Meitei MLAs

In conflict torn-Manipur, in the wake of intensified violence on security personnel and civilians by suspected militants in Moreh town and Bishnupur, the Radical Meitei group, has issued “summons” to Meitei MLAs for a meeting at Imphal’s Kangla Fort on Wednesday, 24 January.

In a statement, the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West, said that Arambai Tenggol members have planned to enter Kangla Fort with arms before the meeting.

According to the SP's statement, police officers and personnel the Army/Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in and around Kangla for the same.