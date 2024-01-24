Manipur: Amid Intensified Violence, Arambai Tenggol ‘Summons’ Meitei MLAs

In conflict torn-Manipur, in the wake of intensified violence on security personnel and civilians by suspected militants in Moreh town and Bishnupur, the Radical Meitei group, has issued “summons” to Meitei MLAs for a meeting at Imphal’s Kangla Fort on Wednesday, 24 January.
In a statement, the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West, said that Arambai Tenggol members have planned to enter Kangla Fort with arms before the meeting.
According to the SP's statement, police officers and personnel the Army/Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in and around Kangla for the same.
This comes two days after a three-member special team from the Ministry of Home Affairs reached the state on Monday to mediate peace talks between both Meiteis and Kukis.
The team, headed by A K Mishra, the interlocutor for the Naga peace talks and SoO (Suspension of Operations) groups, includes Mandeep Singh Tuli and Rajesh Kumble, Joint Directors of the Special Intelligence Bureau in New Delhi and Imphal, respectively.
Meanwhile, on 24 January, an Assam Rifles jawan near the Indo-Myanmar border allegedly fired at his colleagues before shooting himself dead. But the Assam Rifles have clarified that this incident is unrelated to the violence in the state. Further details are awaited.
Additionally, on 21 January, CM Biren Singh, while addressing the 52nd Statehood day parade, held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles parade ground in Imphal, expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which the central security forces were approaching the crisis in Manipur.
“You (Central forces) are not invited to observe what is going on. You are invited to protect the integrity of the state and life and properties of [the] innocent people. We are Indians,” he asserted.
