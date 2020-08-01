1. Implementation of CAA We have taken the historic step of enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and will implement it to confer citizenship to all eligible persons. 1. Caste census Congress will conduct a nation-wide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions. Based on the data, we will strengthen the agenda 1. No CAA, No UCC The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA-2019) will be repealed. The introduction of the Uniform Civil Code will be strictly prevented to preserve the secular nature of India as stated in the Constitution's preamble. 1. Free ration 5 KG of free ration (rice, wheat, grains) will be provided to every ration card holder, every month and it will be delivered free-of-cost to the doorstep of every beneficiary.

2. Bringing Uniform Civil Code Article 44 of the Constitution lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time Bharat adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times. 2. Raise the cap for reservation The Congress guarantees that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC and reservation of 10 per cent in jobs and educational institutions for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be implemented. 2. Price cap for Petrol, diesel, and LPG Petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder prices will be set at Rs. 75, Rs. 65, and Rs. 500, respectively. 2. Hike Old Age Pension The existing Old Age Pension for the elderly people above 60 years will be hiked to ₹1,000 per month (₹12,000 annually).

3. One Nation, One Election We have set up a High Powered Committee to examine the issues of conducting simultaneous elections and will work towards the implementation of the recommendations of the Committee. 3. Scrap Agnipath scheme Congress will scrap the Agnipath Scheme and return to the normal recruitment processes followed by the Army, Navy and Air Force that will guarantee economic and social security for our soldiers. 3. Elections and statehood for J&K State status will be restored to the bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir, and democratic elections will be conducted for the state legislature immediately. 3. No UCC, No CAA, No NRC UCC will not be implemented. CAA will be abolished and NRC will be discontinued.

4. Zero Electricity Bill for poor We will provide free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. 4. Reconciliation Commission for Manipur For Manipur, a Reconciliation Commission to bring about a political and administrative settlement that will be satisfactory to all the people will be initiated and appropriate compensation and redress for the victims and survivors of the conflict to be ensured. 4. No toll on NH Complete removal of toll booths on national highways. 4. Digital Liberties Bill A new Digital Liberties Bill will be introduced in Parliament. TMC will ensure India’s citizens are safeguarded from personal data breaches, undue surveillance, and denial of their digital rights.

5. Statehood to J&K and Puducherry; Tribal status for Ladakh Grant full statehood to Puducherry and immediately restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir along with amending the 6th schedule to include the tribal areas of Ladakh. 5. Pension through EPF Through the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Union Government will provide a pension of Rs 5000 per month. 5. Implementing recommendations of Sachar Committee Multiple recommendations of the Sachar Committee will be implemented in an endeavour to improve the socioeconomic condition of India’s minority communities.

6. Fill up Court vacancies within three years All vacancies in the High Courts and Supreme Court will be filled within three years.