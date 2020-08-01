'Modi Ki Guarantee' Or Congress' 'nyay'
MEASURE THE MANIFESTOS OF POLITICAL PARTIES
We went through the manifestos of four major political parties and curated their key announcements in 10 different categories.
MEASURE THE MANIFESTOS
Farmers
BJP
Sankalp Patra
Congress
Nyay Patra
DMK
DMK Manifesto
TMC
Didir Shopoth
1. Continuation of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana
We are providing annual financial assistance of ₹6,000 under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. We are committed to sustained financial support for our farmers.
1. Legal guarantee for MSP
Congress will give a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) announced by the government every year, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.
1. Covering of crop insurance premium
The government will cover the share of premium for crop insurance, extending this scheme to sugarcane farmers as well.
1. Legal guarantee for high MSP
As per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, MSP will be legally guaranteed to India’s farmers, set at least 50% higher than the average cost of production of all crops.
2. Increase in MSP
We have ensured unprecedented increase in MSP for major crops, and we will continue to increase MSP from time to time.
2. Statutory status for CACP
The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) will be made a statutory body.
2. Reduced GST on inputs
GST on agricultural inputs such as pesticides and fertilizers will be reduced to benefit farmers.
2. Additional (FPOs across Bengal
1,200 additional Farmers Produce Organizations (FPOs) across Bengal to elevate farmers earnings.
3. Launch the Krishi Infrastructure Mission
Launch the Krishi Infrastructure Mission for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of agri-infrastructure projects.
3. Permanent Commission on Agricultural Finance
We will appoint a Permanent Commission on Agricultural Finance that will report periodically on the extent of agricultural credit and the need for loan forbearance.
3. Increase in PM-KISAN amount
Financial assistance under the PM-KISAN scheme will be increased to Rs. 12,000.
3. Withdrawal of farmers’ protest cases
Cases registered against farmers during farmers’ protest will be immediately withdrawn.
4. Launching Krishi satellite
Launching Krishi satellite for farm-related activities such as crop forecasting, pesticide application, irrigation, soil health, among others.
4. Enhancing Krishi Vigyan Kendras
Work to revive the system of Agricultural Extension Services to disseminate the best knowledge and best practices to every agricultural holding. We will increase the number of Krishi Vigyan Kendras and appoint more scientists to each Kendra.
4. Loan waiver
Waiving off loans and interests for farmers in nationalised and scheduled banks.
4. Establishing farm machinery hubs
Farming machinery will be made more accessible to farmers by establishing 2000 farm machinery hubs.
5. Strengthening of the PM Fasal Bima Yojana
Will further strengthen the PM Fasal Bima Yojana through more technological interventions to ensure speedy and more accurate assessment, faster payouts and quicker grievance resolution.
5. Encouraging women participation in farming
National-level training will be provided to women farmers on operating tractors and other agricultural machinery, soil health, operational guidance, seed production and seed technology to encourage their increasing participation in agriculture.
6. Upgrading Krishi Vigyan Kendra
We have upgraded KVKs to provide digital solutions to our farmers. We will further upgrade all Krishi Vigyan Kendra into a one-stop centre for skill development.
7. Expanding PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras
We have established PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras to provide all agricultural inputs and services as one-stop shops to our farmers. We will further expand the network of PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras.
Women
BJP
Sankalp Patra
Congress
Nyay Patra
DMK
DMK Manifesto
TMC
Didir Shopoth
1. Three Crore Lakhpati Didis
We will now empower three crore rural women to become Lakhpati Didis.
1. Cash transfer of one lakh
Congress resolves to launch a Mahalakshmi scheme to provide 1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family as an unconditional cash transfer.
1. Cash assistance
Women will receive Rs. 1000 per month through the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.
1. Ten LPG cylinders per year for free
All BPL families will be provided 10 LPG cylinders, free-of-cost, every year to enable them adequate access to clean cooking fuel, thereby promoting environmentally-friendly practices.
2. Expanding Shakti Desks (Women Help Desks) in police stations
We will further ensure their expansion for timely investigation and resolution of issues.
2. Pay parity
We will ensure that the principle of ‘Same Work, Same Wages’ is enforced in order to prevent discrimination in wages for women.
2. Menstrual leave
DMK will insist that the Union government enact a law providing menstrual leave to women, emphasising the journey towards gender equality
2. Grant for girls
Bengal’s Kanyashree scheme providing annual grant of Rs 1000 and one-time grant of Rs 25000 to girls aged 13-18.
3. Initiative for cervical cancer
Launch a focussed initiative to eliminate cervical cancer.
3. Higher pay for frontline health workers
The contribution of the Central government to the pay of frontline health workers (such as ASHA, Anganwadi, Mid-Day Meal cooks, etc.) will be doubled.
3. More subsidy for women entrepreneur
The current 30% capital subsidy provided to women in small businesses will be increased to 35%.
3. Financial assistance
All women will be provided a monthly financial assistance, in line with Bengal’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to provide Rs 1000 monthly to general women and Rs. 1200 monthly to women from SC/ST background.
4. Facilitating Participation of Women in the Workforce
We will ensure development of infrastructure such as working women’s hostels, creches etc. with the specific focus on locations near industrial and commercial centres to facilitate increased participation of women in the workforce.
4. Mandatory paid maternity leave
Maternity benefits will be available to all women. All employers shall mandatorily grant paid maternity leave for their employees.
4. Interest-free vehicle loans for women in SHGs
Women in self-help groups across India will be provided with interest-free vehicle loans up to ₹1 lakh.
4. Higher cover for health insurance
Ayushman Bharat health insurance programme will be replaced by a stronger health insurance programme with an increased cover of ₹10 Lakh, in line with Bengal’s Swasthya Sathi scheme.
5. Implementing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam
We have enacted the long-awaited Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women Reservation Bill). We will systematically implement this to ensure representation for women in the Parliament and State Legislatures.
5. Adhikar Maitri for legal rights of women
We will appoint an Adhikar Maitri in every Panchayats to serve as a paralegal to educate women and assist them in the enforcement of their legal rights.
5. Encouraging women participation in farming
National-level training will be provided to women farmers on operating tractors and other agricultural machinery, soil health, operational guidance, seed production and seed technology to encourage their increasing participation in agriculture.
5. App for women safety
‘Suraksha’ App will be launched to provide emergency response services to women.
6. More women as judges
More women and persons belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and minorities will be appointed as judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court.
6. Gender rights in employment
The Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Assistance Scheme, initiated in 1989 to avoid discrimination and ensure gender rights in employment, will be implemented at the national level, similar to the economic assistance provided during maternity through national social security schemes in various countries.
6. Maitri Sampoorn Pushti initiative
To reduce IMR and MMR in the country, we will launch the Maitri Sampoorn Pushti initiative for poor pregnant and lactating mothers, belonging to economically weaker sections, providing them with nutrition kits. Beneficiaries will receive two nutrition kits and a childcare essentials kit.
7. Women reservation in central government jobs
We will reserve one-half (50 per cent) of central government jobs for women starting in 2025.
7. Immediate implementation of Women Reservation Bill
A 33% reservation for women in Parliament and legislative assemblies will be implemented immediately.
8. Women hostels in every district
In partnership with the State governments, the Central Government will double the number of working women hostels in the country, with at least one Savitribai Phule Hostel in each district.
Youth
BJP
Sankalp Patra
Congress
Nyay Patra
DMK
DMK Manifesto
TMC
Didir Shopoth
1. Implementing Law to Prevent Paper Leaks
We will strictly implement this law to ensure strict punishment to those playing with the future of our youth.
1. Relief in educational loans
One-time measure of relief, the amount due including unpaid interest as on 15 March 2024 in respect of all student educational loans will be written off and the banks will be compensated by the government.
1. NEET exemption
Exemption for Tamil Nadu from the NEET exam.
1. One-year apprenticeship
All graduates and diploma holders upto the age of 25 will be provided 1-year apprenticeships to enhance their skills & employability. A monthly stipend will be provided to help apprentices support themselves economically.
2. Expanding Skills Training for Youth
In line with the objectives of National Education Policy, we will further enhance and integrate skill development with our education system to expand skilling opportunities that lead to employment and self-employment.
2. Right to Apprenticeship Act
Congress guarantees a new Right to Apprenticeship Act to provide a one year apprenticeship with a private or a public sector company to every diploma holder or college graduate below the age of 25. Apprentices will get 1 lakh a year.
2. Loan waiver
Waiver of educational loans for students.
2. Student credit card
Students will also be provided credit card upto 10 lakhs to assist in higher education.
3. Sports scholarships
Congress will provide sports scholarships of 10,000 per month to talented and budding sports persons below the age of 21.
3. Loan waiver
Waiver of educational loans for students.
3. Grant for tablet / smartphones
Tablets / smartphones will be provided as an educational aid to students under the Taruner Swapno scheme through a grant of Rs 10,000 per pupil.
4. More funds for young entrepreneurs
Congress will restructure the Fund of Funds Scheme for start-ups and allocate 50 per cent of the available fund to youth below 40 years of age to find employment.
4. Job reservation for youth from fishing communities
50% reservation for educated youth from fishing communities for govt jobs in maritime industry.
4. Curbing paper leaks
Amendment to Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 to curb the menace of paper leaks.
5. Tamil as optional language
Tamil to be kept as optional language in UG exams
6. ISRO technology park
An ISRO technology park will be established in Sathankulam to provide employment opportunities for the youth.
Jobs and Entrepreneurship
BJP
Sankalp Patra
Congress
Nyay Patra
DMK
DMK Manifesto
TMC
Didir Shopoth
1. Expanding the Startup Ecosystem
We will build upon our initiatives on Startups and expand this ecosystem by making Bharat a preferred destination for startups, supported by robust investment, mentorship and a culture that celebrates entrepreneurial risk-taking.
1. Fill up government vacancies
Fill the nearly 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government, teaching and non-teaching posts in central educational institutions, posts of medical practitioners and other supporting staff in central government medical institutions, and vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
1. Job reservation for local students
50% reservation in Union Government higher education institutions for students from the respective states.
1. Addition of 10 lakh MSMEs
An additional 10 Lakh MSMEs will be added every year to increase the total number of functional MSME units to 1.5 Crore.
2. Expansion of Mudra credit
The Mudra loan limit will be doubled up to ₹20 lakh and provided to entrepreneurs who have availed and successfully repaid previous loans under the Tarun category.
2. Employment for low-education, low-skilled youth
Provide jobs for low-education, low-skilled youth by launching a Water Bodies Restoration Programme and a Wasteland Regeneration Programme that will be implemented through village panchayats and municipalities.
2. reservation for youth from fishing communities
50% reservation for educated youth from fishing communities for govt jobs in maritime industry.
3. More funds for young entrepreneurs
Congress will restructure the Fund of Funds Scheme for start-ups and allocate 50 per cent of the available fund to youth below 40 years of age to find employment.
3. ISRO technology park
An ISRO technology park will be established in Sathankulam to provide employment opportunities for the youth.
Health
BJP
Sankalp Patra
Congress
Nyay Patra
DMK
DMK Manifesto
TMC
Didir Shopoth
1. Expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendra
We will expand the Jan Aushadhi Kendra network to provide high-quality low-cost medicines to citizens across the country.
1. Higher budget allocation in health
Budget allocation for health will be increased step by step every year to achieve 4 percent of total expenditure by 2028-29.
1. Higher medical insurance cover for BPL families
The medical insurance amount for families below the poverty line will be increased to Rs. 10 lakhs.
1. Remote healthcare services
Special mobile health vans will be introduced to provide doorstep delivery of healthcare services. Benefits of special mobile health vans will be extended to 28 lakh migrant workers who reside and work out of Bengal.
2. Expansion of Ayushman Bharat
We will expand the Ayushman Bharat Yojana to cover Senior Citizens and provide them access to free and quality healthcare.
2. National Mission on Immunisation
Congress will ensure full immunisation of 100 percent of children within 5 years.
2. Low cost cancer therapy
Government hospitals will provide cancer immunotherapy for cancer patients at a reduced cost.
2. Higher budget allocation in health
India’s healthcare budget will be tripled to 6% of the overall budget.
3. Cashless insurance up to 25 lakhs
The Rajasthan Model of cashless insurance up to 25 lakhs will be adopted for universal healthcare.
3. Higher budget allocation in health
Public health programs will be allocated 3% of the nation's GDP.
3. Increased health insurance cover
The existing Ayushman Bharat health insurance programme will be replaced with a superior Swasthya Sathi health insurance programme with a cover of ₹10 Lakh.
4. Air ambulance scheme
An air ambulance scheme will be introduced to easily access high medical care centres in various states and cities worldwide.
4. Maitri Sampoorn Pushti initiative
To reduce IMR and MMR in the country, we will launch the Maitri Sampoorn Pushti initiative for poor pregnant and lactating mothers, belonging to economically weaker sections, providing them with nutrition kits. Beneficiaries will receive two nutrition kits and a childcare essentials kit.
Education
BJP
Sankalp Patra
Congress
Nyay Patra
DMK
DMK Manifesto
TMC
Didir Shopoth
1. One Nation, One Student ID
Implementing One Nation, One Student ID through the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) to store academic qualifications, credit scores and certificates, among others for students from pre-primary to higher education.
1. Amend National Education Policy, 2020
Revisit and amend the NEP in consultation with the state governments.
1. Breakfast Scheme
Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme in all UTs and States.
1. Higher budget allocation in education
India’s budget expenditure on education will be increased to 5% of the overall budget.
2. More IITs, IIMs, AIIMs
We will introduce more IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and other such institutes.
2. Amend RTE to extend till Class XII
Amend the RTE Act to make education from Class I to Class XII in public schools compulsory and free.
2. New IIT and IIM in Tamil Nadu
IIT will be established in Madurai & IIM in Coimbatore.
2. Grant for tablet / smartphones
Tablets / smartphones will be provided as an educational aid to students under the Taruner Swapno scheme through a grant of Rs 10,000 per pupil.
3. Strengthen the network of PM SHRI Schools, Ekalavya Schools
We will strengthen the network of PM SHRI Schools, Ekalavya Schools and other such schools as per NEP to make them world-class.
3. Restore Maulana Azad Scholarships
We will restore the Maulana Azad Scholarships (focused on minority students) for study abroad and increase the number of scholarships.
3. Develop more scientists
Special program to be initiated to develop 5000 scientists and inventors.
3. Curbing paper leaks
Amendment to Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 to curb the menace of paper leaks.
4. Relief in educational loans
One-time measure of relief, the amount due including unpaid interest as on 15 March 2024 in respect of all student educational loans will be written off and the banks will be compensated by the government.
4. Scrap National Education Policy, 2020
The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be completely removed.
4. One-year apprenticeship
All graduates and diploma holders upto the age of 25 will be provided 1-year apprenticeships to enhance their skills & employability. A monthly stipend will be provided to help apprentices support themselves economically.
5. NEET exemption
Exemption for Tamil Nadu from the NEET exam.
5. Tailor NEP for different states
National Education Policy to better incorporate the distinct educational needs of each state.
6. Free SIM with data
College students will receive a free SIM card with One GB data per month.
6. Student credit card
Students will also be provided credit card upto 10 lakhs to assist in higher education.
7. Loan waiver
Waiver of educational loans for students.
8. Tamil as optional language
Tamil to be kept as optional language in UG exams
Labourers / Gig workers
BJP
Sankalp Patra
Congress
Nyay Patra
DMK
DMK Manifesto
TMC
Didir Shopoth
1. Social security
Social Security through Post Offices and Digital India for unorganised workers.
1. Increased wages under MGNREGA
Wages under MGNREGA to be increased to Rs 400 per day.
1. More fund allocation to MGNREGA
The new Union government will attempt to increase the funding allocation for the MGNREGA social security scheme to at least 1,50,000 crores per year. Number of working days under MGNREGA to be increased from 100 to 150. A wage of Rs. 400 will be provided across states/union territories nationwide
1. Increased wages under MGNREGA
Hundred days of guaranteed work will be ensured to all job card holders and all workers will receive an increased minimum wage of ₹400 per day, nationally.
2. eShram for Gig workers
Work with platforms for registration of Gig workers on eShram and reach out to such shramik bandhus to help them avail the benefits of various programmes that they are eligible for.
2. Employment for low-education, low-skilled youth
Provide jobs for low-education, low-skilled youth by launching a Water Bodies Restoration Programme and a Wasteland Regeneration Programme that will be implemented through village panchayats and municipalities.
2. MGNREGA-like scheme for urban areas
A new law will be enacted under the "Urban Employment Scheme" similar to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act-2005, guaranteeing a minimum of 100 days of employment.
2. Guaranteed 50 days of work
Through the Karmasree Scheme, we will provide at least 50 days of work to each job card holder in Bengal.
3. Expansion of PM Svanidhi
To further expand PM Svanidhi to cover street vendors, travelling salesmen among others from small towns and villages across Bharat.
3. Security for gig workers
We will make a law to specify and protect the rights of gig workers and unorganised workers and enhance their social security.
3. Social security for gig workers
A comprehensive social security programme will be launched for gig workers.
4. Healthcare for migrant workers
Benefits of special mobile health vans will be extended to 28 lakh migrant workers who reside and work out of Bengal.
Environment
BJP
Sankalp Patra
Congress
Nyay Patra
DMK
DMK Manifesto
TMC
Didir Shopoth
1. Expansion of Ujjwala
Under PM Ujjwala Yojana more than 10 crore beneficiaries have been provided LPG connections. We will continue this and expand the programme.
1. Increase use of LPG cylinders
Congress will provide clean cooking fuel at affordable prices to all households of the country. We will ensure that the use of LPG cylinders is increased from the current paltry average number of 3.7 per year among Ujjwala beneficiaries.
1. Climate education
Climate education must be included in the state curriculum. Colleges will be encouraged to establish chairs and research on climate change.
1. Ten LPG cylinders per year for free
All BPL families will be provided 10 LPG cylinders, free-of-cost, every year to enable them adequate access to clean cooking fuel, thereby promoting environmentally-friendly practices.
2. Partnering with neighbour countries to mitigate floods
We will partner with neighbouring countries to strategically manage the Himalayan rivers. Our focus will be on holistic measures to mitigate the devastating effects of floods and harnessing hydroelectric power to generate affordable electricity
2. Green New Deal Investment Programme
We will launch a Green New Deal Investment Programme focused on renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and the creation of green jobs.
2. Subsidy for solar panels
Solar Panels will be provided with 80% government subsidy and 20% beneficiary contribution to all houses. Small businesses and residential areas will be encouraged to use solar energy.
2. Review Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act 2023
Amendments to the Forest Conservation Act 2023 will be revisited.
3. Net zero emissions by 2070
We will work towards achieving net zero emissions by 2070 by increasing non fossil fuel capacity.
3. Net zero emissions by 2070
The Green Transition Fund of India together with state governments and the private sector to achieve net zero by 2070.
3. CETPs in Tamil Nadu
Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) to be established in Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Dindigul, Vellore, and Aruppukkottai.
3. Rehabilitation of wetlands
Degraded wetlands will be gradually rehabilitated by 2032.
4. National Clean Air Program framework
Ensure that the National Clean Air Program framework, aimed at reducing air pollution across 131 cities is implemented well and effectively achieves and maintains the designated annual average ambient air quality standards in all regions of the nation, especially achieving National Air Quality Standards in 60 Cities by 2029.
4. Plan for potable water
We will implement a nationwide plan to provide potable water in all cities, towns and village panchayats.
4. Replace 2023 Forest Conservation Amendment Bill
The 2023 Forest Conservation Amendment Bill to be replaced by Forest Act of 1980.
5. Initiative for e-waste disposal
We will launch a series of programmes to address the growing concern over safe disposal of e-waste.
5. Independent authority for climate change and environment
We will constitute an independent Environment Protection and Climate Change Authority to establish, monitor and enforce environmental standards and to enforce the National and State Climate Change plans.
5. Higher subsidy for EVs
The subsidy for Electric Vehicles will be increased.
6. Promoting EVs
We will increase the fleets of EVs and will also establish EV charging stations.
6. Carbon neutrality
Draft policies to achieve carbon neutrality based on India’s resolution to do so by 2050.
7. Vigilant City Program
Cities prone to disasters such as floods, cyclones, landslides will be identified, and granted special status, and a separate Vigilant City Fund will be created for them.
LGBTQ+
BJP
Sankalp Patra
Congress
Nyay Patra
DMK
DMK Manifesto
TMC
Didir Shopoth
1. Expanding the Network of Garima Grahas for Transgenders
We will expand the network of Garima Grahas to cater to the needs of transgender individuals. We will issue identity cards to ensure their recognition nationwide.
1. Recognize civil unions of LGBTQIA+ couples
Congress will bring a law to recognize civil unions between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.
2. Ayushman Bharat cover for Transgenders
Furthermore, all eligible transgender individuals will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
2. Prohibit discrimination
We will expand Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution to prohibit discrimination on the ground of ‘disability’, ‘impairment’ or ‘sexual orientation’.
Other
BJP
Sankalp Patra
Congress
Nyay Patra
DMK
DMK Manifesto
TMC
Didir Shopoth
1. Implementation of CAA
We have taken the historic step of enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and will implement it to confer citizenship to all eligible persons.
1. Caste census
Congress will conduct a nation-wide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions. Based on the data, we will strengthen the agenda
1. No CAA, No UCC
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA-2019) will be repealed. The introduction of the Uniform Civil Code will be strictly prevented to preserve the secular nature of India as stated in the Constitution's preamble.
1. Free ration
5 KG of free ration (rice, wheat, grains) will be provided to every ration card holder, every month and it will be delivered free-of-cost to the doorstep of every beneficiary.
2. Bringing Uniform Civil Code
Article 44 of the Constitution lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time Bharat adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times.
2. Raise the cap for reservation
The Congress guarantees that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC and reservation of 10 per cent in jobs and educational institutions for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be implemented.
2. Price cap for Petrol, diesel, and LPG
Petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder prices will be set at Rs. 75, Rs. 65, and Rs. 500, respectively.
2. Hike Old Age Pension
The existing Old Age Pension for the elderly people above 60 years will be hiked to ₹1,000 per month (₹12,000 annually).
3. One Nation, One Election
We have set up a High Powered Committee to examine the issues of conducting simultaneous elections and will work towards the implementation of the recommendations of the Committee.
3. Scrap Agnipath scheme
Congress will scrap the Agnipath Scheme and return to the normal recruitment processes followed by the Army, Navy and Air Force that will guarantee economic and social security for our soldiers.
3. Elections and statehood for J&K
State status will be restored to the bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir, and democratic elections will be conducted for the state legislature immediately.
3. No UCC, No CAA, No NRC
UCC will not be implemented. CAA will be abolished and NRC will be discontinued.
4. Zero Electricity Bill for poor
We will provide free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
4. Reconciliation Commission for Manipur
For Manipur, a Reconciliation Commission to bring about a political and administrative settlement that will be satisfactory to all the people will be initiated and appropriate compensation and redress for the victims and survivors of the conflict to be ensured.
4. No toll on NH
Complete removal of toll booths on national highways.
4. Digital Liberties Bill
A new Digital Liberties Bill will be introduced in Parliament. TMC will ensure India’s citizens are safeguarded from personal data breaches, undue surveillance, and denial of their digital rights.
5. Statehood to J&K and Puducherry; Tribal status for Ladakh
Grant full statehood to Puducherry and immediately restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir along with amending the 6th schedule to include the tribal areas of Ladakh.
5. Pension through EPF
Through the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), Union Government will provide a pension of Rs 5000 per month.
5. Implementing recommendations of Sachar Committee
Multiple recommendations of the Sachar Committee will be implemented in an endeavour to improve the socioeconomic condition of India’s minority communities.
6. Fill up Court vacancies within three years
All vacancies in the High Courts and Supreme Court will be filled within three years.
7. Increase govt contribution to pensions
Government’s contribution to pensions under the National Social Assistance Programme will be increased from Rs. 200-500 to Rs. 1000.