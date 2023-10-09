Janab, Aise Kaise?: Why Is Manipur Still Burning? We Ask 5 Big Questions

The Monsoon Session of Parliament witnessed several heated debates and disruptions around the conflict-ridden state.

Opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion in the Parliament in an attempt to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the Manipur violence.

PM Modi’s statement on Manipur came four months after clashes broke out on 10 August, in the aftermath of a video from May that went viral.

The video showed a group of Meitei men stripping and parading two Kuki women naked. The mob also allegedly gang-raped one of the women. The video, reportedly shot on 4 May, only surfaced on the internet in July and sparked massive outrage and call for action in the Parliament.