YS Sharmila Appointed Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief After Rudra Raju Steps Down

YS Sharmila, who recently merged her YSR Telangana Party with the Congress, has been appointed the chief of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the grand old party.

The appointment comes after Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned from the post of the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday, 15 January.

What did the Congress say? A letter from the AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, dated Tuesday, 16 January, states: "Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Smt. Y.S. Sharmila Reddy as the President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."