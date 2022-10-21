WebQoof Recap: Of Trends Around Gujarat Elections & Bharat Jodo Yatra

A video, which shows police personnel searching a suitcase and finding a woman's body inside it, went viral on the internet with a claim that the woman belonged to the Hindu community, who was killed by a Muslim man.

The location of the incident was also identified in the caption of the video as IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram, Haryana.

However, we found there was no communal angle to the incident. We reached out to the Gurugram Assistant Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Preet Pal Singh, who told The Quint that both the accused and deceased belonged to the same community.