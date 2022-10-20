Fabricated India TV Graphic Predicting AAP's Win in Gujarat Polls Goes Viral
India TV's survey, conducted in July, gave the Bharatiya Janata Party a clear majority in Gujarat.
A graphic purportedly predicting the results of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections is being shared on social media with a claim that it was based on a poll conducted by the Hindi news channel India TV.
The infographic shows Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning with a majority of 98 of the total 182 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 67 seats, 13 seats for the Congress party, and others won four seats.
However, this infographic is a fabricated one.
The original infographic showed the results of an opinion poll conducted by India TV in January for the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2022 UP elections.
An opinion poll conducted by India TV for the state of Gujarat found that, if elections were to be conducted in July, BJP would get 108 seats, Congress would get 55 seats, and AAP would end up winning 16.
CLAIM
The image is being shared ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a reverse image search of the graphic, we came across a similar image carried by India TV's article from 17 January 2022.
The article was about the opinion poll conducted by the channel for the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. It also highlighted that according to the poll, BJP would likely remain at the top in Purvanchal.
We compared the two graphics and found similarities in the template. However, the edited version had removed one section and added the channel's logo on the top-right corner, along with some new numbers.
Next, we performed a keyword search using 'Gujarat poll result India TV' and found a video published by India TV on their YouTube handle on 30 July.
The report talked about the results of an opinion poll conducted to see who would win if the Gujarat Assembly elections were to be conducted in July. The survey was conducted between 11-24 July.
The results of the survey said:
BJP would win 108 seats with a vote share of 56 percent
Congress would win 55 seats with a vote share of 31 percent
AAP would secure 16 seats with a vote share of 9 percent
Others would get three seats with four percent of the votes
The survey conducted by the channel gave a clear majority to the BJP and not AAP, as claimed in the viral graphic.
Clearly, an edited image with misleading numbers is being shared showing a win for AAP in the state of Gujarat.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: AAP Fact Check Webqoof
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.