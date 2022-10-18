These Videos of Overcrowded Trains Are Being Falsely Linked to UPSSSC PET
One video is from Bangladesh, while the other could be traced back to 2016.
Two videos showing overcrowded trains are going viral on social media with a claim that these videos are from Uttar Pradesh.
The claim also states that the crowd is of the aspirants who are travelling for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission Premilinary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET) conducted by the state government.
The examination took place on 15 and 16 October and several students faced transportation issues to reach their allotted centres.
However, both the visuals predate the UPSSSC PET.
The first video dates back to 2018 and is from Bangladesh.
The second video could be traced back to at least 2016.
CLAIM
The two videos are being shared with a caption that point out that the videos shows students travelling for UPSSSC PET exam.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search on the two videos and found that both of them predate the UPSSSC PET exam.
VIDEO 1
On conducting a reverse image search we found the same video uploaded on YouTube on 24 June 2018.
The video description stated that it showed an overcrowded Eid special train travelling from Dhaka to Chapainawabganj.
We observed the video and noticed a logo on the train, which was that of the Bangladesh Railways.
With the help on Google lens, we also translated the text written on the train, which read 'Bangladesh Railway'.
Taking a cue from the YouTube video's description, we looked for Dhaka Airport Railway Station on Google Maps and found a street view, which matched the viral video.
But since the view was from 2013, several buildings are under construction.
We also found an image from 2018 on Google Maps, which matched the location seen in the viral video.
VIDEO 2:
On conducting a reverse image search on Google after dividing the video into multiple keyframes, we came across the same video on YouTube which was shared on 21 March 2016.
The video was titled 'Amazing mumbai local crowd'.
A comment on the YouTube video also specified that this video was taken at Mumbai's Borivali railway station.
We haven't been able to independently verify the location of the video, however, it predates the UPSSSC PET exams.
Clearly, old and unrelated visuals were shared by falsely linking them to UPSSSC PET exams.
