India and Inequality: As RSS Flags It Too, Will BJP Govt Bridge the Rising Gap?

The yellow line captures the average real growth rate of net assets, and it is significant that this is, in fact, negative, which is driven by the negative growth rates of the richest 10%.”

The two data sources employed by the authors seem to show conflicting trends in wealth inequality in India over the last decade. The WID data, which covers a longer time span, reveals “a stark increase in wealth inequality over the last 40 years, and this is not generally seen in peer and developed countries”.

However, based on the AIDIS reports, the authors find that “Indian households have been experiencing a more recent decrease in inequality, measured in terms of gross and net assets from 2014 to 2019”.

Another interesting insight from the study is articulated in the relationship drawn between growth and inequality.

According to Ghatak et al:

“If the process of growth in an unequal and labour-surplus economy leads to increasing inequality, a slowdown of the overall growth rate can lead to a reduction in inequality. This reflects the idea that if the rich benefit more from economic growth than the poor (as earnings from capital rise faster than that from labour, due to the relative scarcity of capital in a labour-surplus economy), then on the flip side, a growth slowdown would tend to decelerate this process.

