Mob Allegedly Vandalises Mosque in Gurugram Village, Thrashes Worshippers Inside

According to the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint by Subedar Nazar Mohammad, a retired Army officer, the mob barged into the mosque twice on Wednesday, 12 September.

Mohammad alleged the ruckus began when a mob comprising about 200 people surrounded the mosque and entered the prayer hall where they threatened the people who were offering prayers with expulsion from the village.

"In the night again, when we were praying inside the prayer hall in the mosque, the mob came and assaulted the namazis and even locked the prayer hall. They also threatened to kill us," Mohammad said in his complaint, according to the police.

By the time police reached, the accused had reportedly fled. The mob also reportedly assaulted women.