Mob Allegedly Vandalises Mosque in Gurugram Village, Thrashes Worshippers Inside
In 2021, the city witnessed protests by residents of Sector 47 against offering of Friday prayers.
A mob of over 200 people allegedly ransacked a mosque in Bhora Kalan village of Gurugram and assaulted people who were praying inside, reports said. The mob also allegedly threatened to expel those praying from the village.
The police has registered an FIR in connection with the incident on Wednesday night, but no arrests have been made yet.
What Exactly Happened?
According to the FIR registered on the basis of a complaint by Subedar Nazar Mohammad, a retired Army officer, the mob barged into the mosque twice on Wednesday, 12 September.
Mohammad alleged the ruckus began when a mob comprising about 200 people surrounded the mosque and entered the prayer hall where they threatened the people who were offering prayers with expulsion from the village.
"In the night again, when we were praying inside the prayer hall in the mosque, the mob came and assaulted the namazis and even locked the prayer hall. They also threatened to kill us," Mohammad said in his complaint, according to the police.
By the time police reached, the accused had reportedly fled. The mob also reportedly assaulted women.
Why Did the Mob Enter the Mosque?
Many in the village have alleged that there are attempts to encroach upon the neighbouring land by the mosque authorities in the garb of repair work currently underway at the mosque. Tensions were brewing over the matter in the village for a few weeks.
The land where the mosque is located is reported to be private property.
What Has The Sarpanch Said?
Yajvendra Singh, the sarpanch of the village, told The Quint that there have been attempts to create disharmony in the village. He added that some people misbehaved with some elders in the village. "We have a spirit of brotherhood among us and we want that spirit to remain intact," he added.
What Action Has The Police Taken?
Eight to 10 people from the village under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 295A (malicious acts to outrage religious feelings), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation).
Police personnel have deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Pritpal Singh, SP Gurugram, told The Quint that on Wednesday night a case has been registered against some miscreants entered a mosque and assaulted some people there. He added that a case has been registered in Bilaspur Police Station and an investigation is being carried out.
