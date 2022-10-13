ADVERTISEMENT

New Alleged Calls for Anti-Muslim Violence: No ‘Lakshman Rekha’ Against Hate?

Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here, is the Lakshman Rekha against hate so hard to find?

Rohit Khanna
Published
1 min read

Video Producer: Mayank Chawla

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma, Pawan Kumar

Trigger Warning: This video contains hate speech. Viewer discretion is advised.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma sparked huge controversy when he allegedly said "boycott all Muslims" at New Delhi's Dilshad Garden on 9 October.

The BJP MP crossed the 'Lakshman Rekha of Hate'.

In another video, BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar, firstly called Akhlaq, who was killed by a mob in 2015, 'A pig'. He also said, "lets kill Jihadis,".

What is the BJP's Lakshman Rekha for Hate?

Is it just Nupur Sharma insulting Prophet Muhammad?

Is a BJP MP's call to economically boycott a certain community, to not give them jobs and a BJP MLA allegedly saying "lets kill Muslims," also hate?

Yet, there is no condemnation of such actions and no police action, even though the Delhi Police reports to Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a third video, Hindutva extremist Yogeshwar Acharya, at the same Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) event as Verma and Gurjar, also allegedly said, "lets kill all Muslims." Again, no action was taken.

And lastly, Hindutva seer Yati Narsinghanand is seen saying, "Bomb Madarsas and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)," reducing the 'Lakshman Rekha of Hate' to a joke, and yet again, no action was taken.

Yeh Jo India Hai Na, here, is the 'Lakshman Rekha' against hate so hard to find?

