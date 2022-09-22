Rise of Raghav Chadha in AAP: Data Politics, Kejriwal's Trust & the Gujarat Test

After landslide victories in Delhi and Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now has its eyes set on the assembly elections in Gujarat and party chief Arvind Kejriwal has chosen his most trusted lieutenant – Raghav Chadha – to see the job through.

On Sunday, 18 September, Chadha was appointed as AAP's election co-incharge in the state, his second time managing a high profile state election. Before this, he along with Sandeep Pathak – a former assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi – was tasked with handling the Punjab state elections which the party won with a handsome margin.