Fact-Check: Video of Gurugram Woman’s Murder Shared With False Communal Spin

A video which shows police personnel frisking a suitcase and finding a woman's body inside it is being widely shared on social media with a communal spin implying that the woman belonged to the Hindu community and was killed by a man from the Muslim community.

The video caption added that the incident took place at IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram, Haryana.

However, there is no communal angle to the gruesome incident. Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Preet Pal Singh told The Quint that the woman was killed by her husband over domestic arguments, and that both the accused and the deceased belong to the same community.