2022 Gujarat Election: A Clash of 'Models' Between BJP, Congress, and AAP

It is a clash of models in Gujarat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power for about 27 years in the state, barring 1996 when Shankersinh Vaghela became the chief minister for a year with outside support from the Congress.

In any other state, anti-incumbency, slackness, and people’s desire for a new party in a democratic manner would have been the norm.

But then Gujarat is different.

Elections are scheduled in December for 182 seats in Gujarat. The 2017 elections saw Congress deliver its best performance in 32 years, bagging 77 of the 182 seats. Several of its MLAs, however, defected to the BJP.