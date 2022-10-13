Uttarakhand: UP Cops Face Murder Case After BJP Leader’s Wife Killed in Shootout

Uttarakhand Police has registered a murder case against nearly 12 Uttar Pradesh police officers, after the wife of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was killed in a clash that broke out during UP police’s search for a criminal believed to be involved in mining mafia.

The incident took place in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Wednesday evening, 12 October, when a UP police team from Thakurdwara raided the house of local BJP leader Gurtaj Bhullar.

The UP police was out to catch a man named Zafar, who had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head and was believed to be hiding at Bhullar’s house.