UPSSSC PET 2022: Notification Released on upsssc.gov.in, How To Register
The UPSSSC PET 2022 notification has been released on 28 June 2022. Candidates can apply from the official website.
On 28 June 2022, UPSSSC (Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission) released the official notification regarding the PET (Preliminary Examination Test) application. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in to register.
The UPSSSC PET exam 2022 is for those candidates who want to apply for Group B and C posts. Candidates who will be successful in the UPSSSC PET 2022 exam will be eligible for UPSSSC Mains exam 2022.
The last date for fee submission of UPSSSC PET exam is 27 July 2022. Candidates should consider their fee submission before this date to avoid any inconvenience.
UPSSSC PET 2022: Registration Last Date
The last date for registration of UPSSSC PET 2022 is 27 July 2022. Candidates should note that after the last date they will not be able to register for UPSSC PET 2022 exam.
UPSSSC PET 2022: Exam Date
The UPSSSC PET exam 2022 will be conducted after the registration process is complete. The exact date will be available on the official website. Students should check the UPSSSC website daily for updates. Successful candidates in the UPSSSC PET exam 2022 will be eligible for the UPSSSC Mains exam 2022.
Candidates who want to modify their UPSSSC PET 2022 application form due to any reason can do that by 03 August 2022. After that no request will be entertained.
UPSSSC PET 2022: How To Register and Apply
Eligible and interested candidates who want to apply for the UPSSSC PET exam should follow the below steps for registration.
Go to the official website of UPSSSC (upsssc.gov.in).
On the homepage, click on the 'Candidate Registration' link.
Fill in all the details carefully and complete the PET registration process. Save your PET registartion number.
After the registration is complete, go to the homepage and look for the 'Applicant Segment.'
Under the 'Applicant Segment', you will find a link 'Applicant's Dashboard (Login Thru PET REG. No.). Click on the link and you will be taken to the applicant authentication page.
Submit all the details and proceed to the fee payment.
The process is complete and now you can download and save your application form.
Take a printout of your UPSSSC PET 2022 application form for future reference.
UPSSSC PET 2022: Examination Fee
The application fee for UPSSSC PET exam 2022 is Rs 185/- for General and OBC categories, Rs 95/- for SC/ST categories, and Rs 35/- for candidates belonging to the PwD category.
