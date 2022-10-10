Was Vetrimaaran Right? Here's Why Historians Say Raja Raja Cholan Was Not Hindu

Director Vetrimaaran said, “Art should be treated rightly. If we fail to do so, very soon we will lose out identities. They (Hindutva groups) are constantly misappropriating our identities. Like, cladding Thiruvalluvar in saffron and presenting Raja Raja Cholan as a Hindu king. Our identities are being erased.” Among several prominent personalities who supported Vetrimaaran's statement, actor-politician Kamal Haasan was the latest.

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said that there was no Hindu religion during Raja Raja Cholan's reign. “There was Vainavam, Shivam, and Samanam, and it was the British who coined the term Hindu since they didn't know how to refer to it collectively. It is similar to how they changed Thoothukudi into Tuticorin,” he said.