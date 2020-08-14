WebQoof Recap: 60k Rioters in B’luru, Putin’s Daughter Vaccinated

We traced the claim back to the ANI report and found that the wire agency had uploaded a video of a man by the name of Sharif who claimed to be an eye-witness to the incident and pegged the crowd at somewhere between 50,000-60,000.

None of the news reports place the number of people present at various locations above 2,500. ANI ran a story based on an unverified eye-witness account which was picked up by news organisations and amplified on social media.

