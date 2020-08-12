3 Dead, Over 100 Held as ‘Derogatory’ Post Fuels Unrest in B’luru

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai released a video with an appeal for peace. “Whatever the issue is, we will investigate it, but vandalism is not the solution. We have deployed additional forces. I have given cops a free hand to handle the situation. However powerful the guilty are, we will take action. But people mustn't take the law into their hands."

Meanwhile, the MLA has sent out a video message appealing for calm. "I request our Muslim friends, for the mistake of some miscreants, let's not fight. Whatever the fight, we're brothers. Whoever has made a mistake, let's teach them a lesson through legal means. We will also stand with you. Whoever has made the mistake, we will take steps to teach them a lesson. I request our Muslim kin to please remain peaceful. I will also stand with you,” he said.