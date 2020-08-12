IPS Tiwari Joins CBI to Probe Sushant Case? Bihar Cop Denies Claim
Speaking to The Quint, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari categorically denied that he has been sent to the CBI on deputation.
Social media users have claimed that Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who had recently gone to Mumbai to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has been allegedly transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on deputation.
However, Vinay Tiwari told The Quint that this is a fake claim. CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur, too, said that the claim is “not true.”
The claim is being made in the backdrop of the Centre accepting Bihar government’s request for a CBI probe into the actor’s death.
CLAIM
The claim shared by Twitter user ‘RVAIDYA2000’ reads: “Master Stroke by Amit Shah..! Vinay Tiwari sent to CBI on deputation. Yes, that Bihar SP who was by force quarantined by Thackrey's BMC.:)) RT (sic)”
The tweet had garnered as many as 3,000 retweets and 10,000 likes at the time of publishing the article.
Media outlet Kalinga TV, too, published an article mentioning that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has been deputed to CBI and is “likely to probe Sushant Singh Rajput death case.”
Several social media users have shared similar claims on Twitter and Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Speaking to The Quint, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari categorically denied that he has been sent to the CBI on deputation.
“This is just fake news and a rumour. I have categorically denied it on my Twitter account as well. This claim is bogus and has no relation to me.”Vinay Tiwari, Bihar IPS officer
While issuing a clarification on Twitter on Monday, 10 August, he wrote, “There is some news going on since yesterday. They are completely false and rumours. Please don’t pay attention to them.”
The Quint also got in touch with CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur, who, too, said that the claim being made is “not true.”
A day after CBI took over the probe into Rajput’s death, Tiwari, who was quarantined in Mumbai, was released by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 7 August.
Tiwari, who had reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team investigating the death of Rajput, was “forcibly quarantined” by BMC officials, the Bihar Police had said.
Evidently, social media users falsely claimed that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has been sent to the CBI on deputation.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us atwebqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.