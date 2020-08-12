IPS Tiwari Joins CBI to Probe Sushant Case? Bihar Cop Denies Claim

Social media users have claimed that Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who had recently gone to Mumbai to investigate actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, has been allegedly transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on deputation.

However, Vinay Tiwari told The Quint that this is a fake claim. CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur, too, said that the claim is “not true.”