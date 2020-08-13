60,000 Rioters in B’luru? ANI Airs Wrong Claim, Media Amplifies It

News outlets on Wednesday, 12 August, published an unverified report which claimed that “60,000 rioters” were involved in the incident of violence in Bengaluru where a mob went on a rampage, attacking a police station and an MLA’s house.

The violence which claimed the lives of three people had broken out in three areas in Bengaluru on Tuesday night after a Facebook post by T Naveen Kumar, the 34-year-old nephew of Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, reportedly insulting Prophet Mohammed.

However, we found that this figure of 60,000 was an exaggerated claim based on a sole witness account and cannot be backed up by reports from the ground or police.