Russia Develops First COVID-19 Vaccine, Putin’s Daughter Gets Dose

The announcement makes Russia the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine officially and declare it ready for use – however, the announcement is looked at with scepticism, said the report.

“I would like to repeat that it has passed all the necessary tests. The most important thing is to ensure full safety of using the vaccine and its efficiency,” The Associated Press quoted President Putin.

According to reports, medical workers, teachers, and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the vaccination of doctors could start as early as this month.