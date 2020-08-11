Russia Develops First COVID-19 Vaccine, Putin’s Daughter Gets Dose
The announcement makes Russia the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine officially.
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, 11 August, claimed Russia has developed the first vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus, reported the Agence France-Presse.
“This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered. One of my daughters had this vaccine. I think in this sense she took part in the experiment,” Putin told reporters.
The announcement makes Russia the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine officially and declare it ready for use – however, the announcement is looked at with scepticism, said the report.
“I would like to repeat that it has passed all the necessary tests. The most important thing is to ensure full safety of using the vaccine and its efficiency,” The Associated Press quoted President Putin.
According to reports, medical workers, teachers, and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the vaccination of doctors could start as early as this month.
