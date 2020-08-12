No, That’s Not Putin’s Daughter Being Vaccinated for COVID-19

A video of a young volunteer, being examined by a health expert, is being shared on social media with a false claim that the girl is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughter, who has received the first COVID-19 vaccine.

The video started doing the rounds after Russia announced that they have developed the first vaccine for the novel coronavirus and that one of Putin’s daughters had already been inoculated.

However, this video in question, shows a young volunteer who took part in the clinical trial for the vaccine in the country and not Putin’s daughter.