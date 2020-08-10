Blueprint of Babri Hospital, Dr Kafeel Khan to be Head? Fake News!

“...we are very keen to come up with a super-speciality hospital where the residents around can avail the best facilities...,” said Athar Hussain, spokesperson of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the trust formed to overlook the construction of the mosque on the land.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Hussain also added that they were considering a cultural centre on the land as well that would highlight the contributions of Indo-Islamic culture.

Further, the Sunni Waqf Board has also issued a denial, calling the posts on social media about the Babri Hospital and Dr Kafeel Khan fake.

"Today, a fake news is being circulated on different social media platforms that "UP Sunni Central Waqf Board has taken decision to build a Babri Hospital and Kafeel Khan will be director of the Hospital", this news is mischievous and malafide..,” a press release signed by SM Shoeb, the chief executive officer of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, said.