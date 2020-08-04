Explosion at Firecracker Warehouse Rocks Lebanese Capital Beirut
A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, 4 August.
CNN quoted the state-run National News Agency as reporting the cause of the explosion to be a major fire at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port in Beirut.
According to CNN, buildings as far as 10 kilometers away were damaged, including the headquarters of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri. A red cloud hung over Beirut in the wake of the blast as firefighting teams rushed to the scene to try to put out the fire.
Several pictures acrfoss social medioa showed charred structures around the area.
The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertaind and an official statement in the matter is awaited from the Lebanese government.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
