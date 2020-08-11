Giza Pyramids Lit Up After Beirut Blasts? No, Viral Image is Fake!

An edited picture of Egypt's Giza Pyramids lit up in the Lebanese coat of arms has gone viral following recent explosions that rocked the city of Beirut in Lebanon, causing at least 200 deaths and over 7,000 injuries.

However, the viral image is actually an old picture from April that has been photoshopped. Further, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has denied the claim that the Giza Pyramids were lit to show solidarity with Lebanon.