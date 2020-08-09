Retd Navy Admiral’s Video Viral as AI Pilot Deepak Sathe Singing

The man in the video is not Air India pilot Deepak Sathe but retired Vice Admiral Girish Luthra. The Quint had interviewed the vice admiral in 2019 and we recognised him from that video.

In the now viral video, he can be heard singing the soulful song ‘Ghar Se Nikalte Hi’ which was originally recorded in 2018 during the ‘Golden Jubilee’ celebrations of the Indian Navy.

However, his video is now being shared in the light of the tragic crash which claimed the lives of 18 people, including both the pilots.