Retd Navy Admiral’s Video Viral as AI Pilot Deepak Sathe Singing

The man in the video is retired Vice Admiral Girish Luthra and not Air India pilot Deepak Sathe. 

Team Webqoof
Updated09 Aug 2020, 10:38 AM IST
WebQoof
2 min read

An old video of retired Vice Admiral Girish Luthra singing a Bollywood song is being shared on the internet as the video of Air India pilot Deepak Sathe, who lost his life after the ill-fated Dubai to Kozhikode flight skidded off the runaway and fell in a 35-feet valley on Friday, 7 August.

CLAIM

The video is now being shared on Facebook and Twitter by multiple users with a claim that the man, who can be seen singing, is Sathe.

One of the claims on Facebook reads, “Capt Deepak Sathe singing at the annual day celebrations.”

An archived version of the post can be seen <a href="http://archive.is/SJ1nx">here</a>.
An archived version of the post can be seen here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Another user claimed that this was Sathe singing during a “pilot’s function”.

An archived version of the post can be found <a href="http://archive.is/wip/60MZN">here</a>.
An archived version of the post can be found here.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
Also Read
COVID Cluster Feared at Kerala Crash Site as Victim Tests Positive

The same video is being shared on Twitter with a similar claim.

An archived version of the tweet can be found <a href="http://archive.is/wip/v2Fgr">here</a>.
An archived version of the tweet can be found here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
An archived version of the tweet can be found <a href="http://archive.is/wip/sUGem">here</a>.
An archived version of the tweet can be found here.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

The man in the video is not Air India pilot Deepak Sathe but retired Vice Admiral Girish Luthra. The Quint had interviewed the vice admiral in 2019 and we recognised him from that video.

In the now viral video, he can be heard singing the soulful song ‘Ghar Se Nikalte Hi’ which was originally recorded in 2018 during the ‘Golden Jubilee’ celebrations of the Indian Navy.

However, his video is now being shared in the light of the tragic crash which claimed the lives of 18 people, including both the pilots.

Also Read
What Led to Kerala Plane Crash? Ex-IAF Pilot Talks Technicalities

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Published: 09 Aug 2020, 09:52 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!