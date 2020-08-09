Retd Navy Admiral’s Video Viral as AI Pilot Deepak Sathe Singing
The man in the video is retired Vice Admiral Girish Luthra and not Air India pilot Deepak Sathe.
An old video of retired Vice Admiral Girish Luthra singing a Bollywood song is being shared on the internet as the video of Air India pilot Deepak Sathe, who lost his life after the ill-fated Dubai to Kozhikode flight skidded off the runaway and fell in a 35-feet valley on Friday, 7 August.
CLAIM
The video is now being shared on Facebook and Twitter by multiple users with a claim that the man, who can be seen singing, is Sathe.
One of the claims on Facebook reads, “Capt Deepak Sathe singing at the annual day celebrations.”
Another user claimed that this was Sathe singing during a “pilot’s function”.
The same video is being shared on Twitter with a similar claim.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The man in the video is not Air India pilot Deepak Sathe but retired Vice Admiral Girish Luthra. The Quint had interviewed the vice admiral in 2019 and we recognised him from that video.
In the now viral video, he can be heard singing the soulful song ‘Ghar Se Nikalte Hi’ which was originally recorded in 2018 during the ‘Golden Jubilee’ celebrations of the Indian Navy.
However, his video is now being shared in the light of the tragic crash which claimed the lives of 18 people, including both the pilots.
