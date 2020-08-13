Kamala Harris Threatens Trump Supporters? Viral Quote is Made Up!

The quote attributed to Kamala Harris is fabricated and we traced it back to a satirical website.

The quote has been lifted from an article on 'BustaTroll.org'. The article dated 7 August 2019, has been attributed to a “Fired Writer” and filed under the tags, “Satire and/or Conservative Fan Fiction.”

The quote was fabricated in the context of the US President Trump’s impending impeachment, not her recent VP candidature.

BustaTroll defines itself as “a subsidiary of the America’s Last Line of Defense network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”