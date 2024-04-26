Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting in 89 Seats Begins; 'Your Vote Is Your Voice,' Says PM Modi

The voting for phase-2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in as many as 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) commenced at 7 am on Friday, 26 April. Close to 1,201 candidates are in the fray this time.

By 5 pm, one third of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats — including 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 7 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Assam and Bihar, 3 in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Tripura, — will have completed polling.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad), Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram), DK Suresh (Bengaluru Rural), Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP, actor-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Arun Govil, BJP's Tejasvi Surya and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (Mandya) are some of the prominent candidates in the fray.