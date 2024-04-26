Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Voting in 89 Seats Begins; 'Your Vote Is Your Voice,' Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 2 Voting Live Updates:
The voting for phase-2 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in as many as 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) commenced at 7 am on Friday, 26 April. Close to 1,201 candidates are in the fray this time.
By 5 pm, one third of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats — including 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 7 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Assam and Bihar, 3 in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh and one each in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Tripura, — will have completed polling.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi (Wayanad), Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram), DK Suresh (Bengaluru Rural), Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the BJP, actor-turned-politicians Hema Malini and Arun Govil, BJP's Tejasvi Surya and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (Mandya) are some of the prominent candidates in the fray.
As many as 15.88 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase. The voters include 8.08 crore men, 7.8 crore women.
On 19 April 19, 102 constituencies in 21 states voted in the first phase of the elections. This included all seats in Tamil Nadu, as well as Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.
While voting took place for both of Manipur’s seats during phase one, Outer Manipur is heading to polls for the second time in phase two.
'Country Wants Development... PM Modi Will Win a Third Term': BJP leader Vasundhara Raje
After casting her vote in Rajasthan's Jhalawar constituency, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje told mediapersons:
"The country wants development, this is why BJP will form the government again and PM Narendra Modi will win a third term. Jhalawar MP Dushyant Singh has been receiving good support... I believe he will create history this time as well... We can never take anything for granted. Everything is in the hands of god and the voters..."Vasundhara Raje
Elections 2024: 'No Help From Jal Jeevan Mission Yet, Women Still Fetch Water'
As elections take the centre stage, we are here to take stock of one of the most advertised and popular flagship schemes of the BJP-led government: Jal Jeevan Mission.
Around 400 kms from the capital of Uttar Pradesh is Mathura, a holy city and a BJP-stronghold, it is also one of the driest cities in the state, receives very low rainfall and has 'khaara'(salty) water.
As Mathura votes today, Aliza Noor travelled to the district to see whether JJM has made any impact as the government claims.
Be It India or the US, Why Has Election Campaigning Hit a Frightening Low?
The ‘world’s largest democracy’ i.e., India, and the ‘world’s most powerful democracy’ i.e., the United States, are in the throes of election season. It is testing times for the 'Idea of Democracy’ globally as both democracies have seen a backslide in their proudly liberal traditions and spirit.
Over the last decade, all international indices on the status of Indian democracy have red-flagged the steady regression by labelling it from a 'Flawed Democracy’ (as per The Economist Intelligence Unit) to an ‘Electoral Autocracy’ (as per V-Dem Institute). The latter noted gravely that India was “one of the worst autocratisers lately.” Read the full piece here.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Casts Her Vote in Bengaluru
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the BES polling booth in Bengaluru on Friday, 26 April to cast her vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.
Bengaluru South is witnessing a high-stakes prestigious battle between two youngsters: BJP's Tejasvi Surya (33) and Congress' Sowmya Reddy (41).