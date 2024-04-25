As Bengaluru Votes on 26 April, Can Congress Breach the BJP Stronghold?

Karnataka is of paramount importance to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) electoral strategy within South India, with the party having secured 25 of the 28 seats in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Within Karnataka, for nearly two decades, the BJP has dominated three of the four Lok Sabha seats across Bengaluru.

As the people of Bengaluru cast their votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Friday, 26 April – nearly a year after the Congress' win in the Karnataka Assembly elections – which way will voters sway?