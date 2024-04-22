Poster Girl For Hindutva: Can Shobha Shed Her 'Outsider' Tag in Bengaluru North?

In 2014 and 2019, Karandlaje was fielded from the Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. She won both times.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson Surabhi Hodigere told The Quint that Karandlaje's rise was a testament to the fact that the party "supported and encouraged talent that is underrepresented."

"Shobha Akka (sister) is an important piece of the puzzle in Karnataka politics as a woman leader who has come through without family backgrounds. She is probably one of the very few who has made it to these top levels of party and government," Hodigere said.