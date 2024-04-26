Congress & Left Fight It Out, BJP Eyes the Elusive Win: Key Contests in Kerala

Voting on the 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala are now underway in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) – which are part of the national Opposition alliance called INDIA – are fighting it out in Kerala. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, is desperately trying to make inroads in a state where it hasn't had much luck electorally.