Agro, Agniveer, and an Alliance: Rajasthan’s Shekhawati to Spring a Surprise?

The showdown between Swami Sumedhanand of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Amra Ram of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has become a fierce contest between the Left and the Right that Rajasthan has rarely seen.

The saffron-clad Swami who's the sitting MP, is seeking a hat-trick of wins in Sikar. Known for his vocal support of right-wing policies and religious conservatism, Sumedhanand virtually embodies the BJP's nationalist and Hindutva ideology.

But the 73-year-old Swami from Haryana is still seen as an 'outsider’ since he has hardly been easily accessible to voters in Sikar over the past 10 years. With Sumedhanand battling a two-term anti-incumbency, the BJP has tried to brighten his prospects by bringing in several saffron stalwarts and Home Minister Amit Shah held a huge roadshow in Sikar.