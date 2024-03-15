In Rajasthan’s Churu, a Long-Drawn Jat-Rajput Battle and a New Political Hotspot

Quite suddenly, the battle for the Churu seat has become the 'Big Fight’ of the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan. All eyes are focussed on this clash where it's not just the fate of the individuals in the fray but Congress-BJP prestige which is at stake.

It’s a tussle that may impact the state's overall political dynamics, especially which way the pivotal Jat vote bank will swing in the upcoming polls.