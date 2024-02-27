Kota: 3 Muslim Teachers Suspended; Staff, Students Refute 'Conversion' Charges

In the span of eight years that Mujahid Mirza, 42, has been a teacher at the school, he had never thought he would be suspended in such an arbitrary manner.

Mirza is a Physical Education teacher at the government senior secondary in Khajuri village, Sangod, district Kota in Rajasthan. On 22 February, after returning from hospital, he found out that he has been suspended over charges of 'forceful conversion' and 'love jihad.'